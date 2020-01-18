Rajasthan panchayat polls: 97-year-old woman, Pakistan-born among new sarpanchs

In the first phase of Rajasthan Panchayat elections, polling was held in 26,800 wards of 2,726 gram panchayats under 87 panchayat samitis. (Representational Image) In the first phase of Rajasthan Panchayat elections, polling was held in 26,800 wards of 2,726 gram panchayats under 87 panchayat samitis. (Representational Image)

A 97-year-old woman was elected sarpanch in the first phase of the Rajasthan panchayat elections on Friday, the results of which were declared after a day-long polling.

Vidya Devi was elected sarpanch of Puranawas gram panchayat in Sikar. She defeated her rival Aarti Meena by 207 votes, said Sadhuram Jat, sub-divisional officer, Neemkathana.

“Devi’s husband Shivram Singh, who was a major in the Army, was sarpanch of the village for 25 years before 1990. Devi received 843 votes while Meena received 636 votes. Devi’s registered date of birth is January 1, 1923,” Jat told The Indian Express.

Among other winners is Pakistan-born Nita Kanwar, who contested the elections after being granted Indian citizenship in September 2019. Kanwar won the sarpanch elections in Natwara gram panchayat in Tonk district, said district collector Kishor Kumar Sharma.

In the first phase of Rajasthan Panchayat elections, polling was held in 26,800 wards of 2,726 gram panchayats under 87 panchayat samitis. As many as 17,242 candidates contested for the post of sarpanch and 42,704 for the post of panch.

According to Rajasthan state election commissioner PS Mehra, more than 11,000 EVMs were used for the elections.

A government school teacher in Bhilwara district died during election duty, the state election commission said in a statement. According to the statement, Ratan Lal Bunkar, posted as assistant polling officer in Bhilwara’s Bijolia, died of a cardiac arrest.

Bhilwara district collector Rajendra Bhatt expressed condolences and provided an assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the relatives of Bunkar, it added.

