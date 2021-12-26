Omicron cases double to 43 in Rajasthan

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
Updated: December 26, 2021 3:19:10 am
Twenty-one new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the state’s tally of to 43, the health department said on Saturday.

It said in a statement that the information of the 21 Omicron cases was received from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on Saturday. Among the new Omicron cases, 11 patients are from Jaipur, 6 from Ajmer, 3 from Udaipur and 1 from Maharashtra, said the statement.

As per the health department, out of the 21 cases, five people had travel history to other countries, three were in contact with those who travelled from abroad, and three more were contacts of individuals who earlier tested positive for Omicron.

