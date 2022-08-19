Rajasthan’s misfortune to not have full-time home minister: BJP

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday said it is Rajasthan’s misfortune that the state does not have a full-time home minister for the last three-and-a-half years.
He also said the BJP will stage a protest in Jaipur on August 20 against the “poor” law and order situation in the state.
Had Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also handles the home department, performed, there would not have been any complaint. But it seems he is not concerned about public safety, Poonia alleged.
“The chief minister is only concerned about his chair. For him, the security of his chair is bigger than people’s security. It is Rajasthan’s misfortune that it does not have a full-time home minister for the last three-and-a-half years,” he said at a press conference.
Poonia said several untoward incidents that took place in the recent past have created distrust among the people. “The most oppressed ones under the Congress rule are the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes,” he claimed.
Rajasthan court sentences man to 20 years in prison for abduction, rape of minor
