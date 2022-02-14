Rajasthan: ‘Non-vegetarian food’ clause in tender document triggers row in Tonk

A row has erupted in Tonk district over the prohibition of non-vegetarian food, where the local municipal council had fixed a certain clause in a tender for the selection of private companies that would run toll plazas.

The condition has invited the ire of several locals, with many submitting memorandums to the district administration and alleging that the condition violated their fundamental rights.

In the tender document issued in December last year, clause no 27 says, “Naakon par maas machli, anda, sharab, jua adi ka prayog nahin kiya jayega tatha nakon par karyarata shramikon dwara sabhi kar wasooli karte shalintapurvak vyabhar kiya jayega (At the toll plaza, meat fish, egg, alcohol, gambling etc are not be used and those working at the tolls will have to behave appropriately while collecting all kinds of taxes).” The document bears the sign of the council chairman.

Locals alleged that the order specifically targeted one community and violated the fundamental rights of an individual.

“A large chunk of the Indian population consume non-vegetarian food. By putting such a clause in a government tender, the effort is to snatch the rights of a particular community. It is unfortunate that this is happening in a Congress-ruled state. Even within the Congress, there are people who try to further the ideology of the BJP. This condition is an example of that,” alleged Tonk-based Mohsin Rasheed, an office-bearer of the state Congress.

Rasheed, whose name is listed in the Rajasthan Congress website as a state general secretary of the minority department, said that a memorandum was submitted to the Tonk district administration on Monday against the clause.

“We demand immediate withdrawal of the tender,” said Rasheed.

At present, the Congress has a majority in the Tonk municipal council.

“We have used the same format that was used in 2016-17 during the time of the BJP government. There is a perception that people eat meat, fish etc with alcohol and alcohol often results in brawls or fights… None of the bidders raised any objection about this condition. Bids were invited for the tender in December and the work was also awarded the same month. Had someone objected, we would have withdrawn this condition. Some people are creating propaganda out of it,” said Ali Ahmed, the council chairman.

Ahmed, a Congress member, claimed that he had conducted a survey and asked workers at the toll plaza and they had themselves said that they eat whatever they want but refrain from gambling and drinking alcohol.