Rajasthan: No respite for Hadoti yet as heavy rainfall to continue

Already reeling under heavy rainfall, there is no respite yet for Hadoti region with the Meteorological department issuing a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jhalawar and Baran districts, even as a 15-year-old boy died as a wall of his house collapsed on him Jhalawar district on Friday.

Jaipur Met office director Radhey Shyam Sharma said that Jhalawar, Baran, and Kota have recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours and parts of Jhalawar and Baran will again witness very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. “The low pressure area is still present over western Madhya Pradesh and is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours,” he said.

So far, the worst affected districts in the state are mainly in the Hadoti region, which encompasses Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar and Baran. Dholpur and Bharatpur too have been adversely affected — with Chambal river inundating several villages in Dholpur — as well as parts of Jaipur and Jodhpur.

The situation worsened on Friday morning as two dams released over 1.5 lakh cusec of water. The Kalisindh dam opened 10 gates at 11 am, releasing nearly 1,18,000 cusec of water. More gates are likely to be opened as the water level in the dam is rising, assistant engineer Surendra Dhakad said. The Bhim Sagar dam opened five gates and released nearly 50,000 cusecs of water. Several areas in Baran district are facing a flood-like situation with most of the rivers in the region overflowing and the Baran-Jhalawar road being inundated.

While the teenager died in Chandkhedi village under the Khanpur police station area of Jhalawar district, two more houses collapsed in Borda village but no one was injured. The body has been kept at a local hospital for autopsy, SHO of Khanpur police station Rameshchand said. “Entire Khanpur area has turned into an island surrounded by a heavy flow of water, and several people were reportedly trapped in their villages, while the Jhalawar-Baran highway was disconnected due to heavy waterlogging,” he said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Rajesh Yadav said operations are underway to rescue people trapped in Khanpur, Asnawar and Sarolakalan police station areas and shift them to safer locations.

As of Friday, at 102 per cent, Baran had already witnessed nearly double its normal rainfall. Across the state, it is next only to Sawai Madhopur, which has received 108 per cent excess rainfall. Other districts in the Hadoti region have all registered excessive rainfall this monsoon: Kota (excess rainfall of 84 per cent), Bundi (95 per cent) and Jhalawar (60 per cent).

On Thursday, Bundi police had retrieved three bodies from the fields by a canal. The car which they were travelling in had fallen into the canal August 3 evening; the same day, seven persons were killed after a wall collapsed in Keshoraipatan in Bundi following heavy rainfall.

Overall, eastern Rajasthan has received 23 per cent excess rainfall while western Rajasthan has recorded a deficient rainfall by 6 per cent. The cumulative rainfall in Rajasthan is 12 per cent more than the normal.

Pankaj Choudhary, Commandant, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), said that the SDRF has rescued 1,006 persons and retrieved three bodies in the last three days between August 4 and August 6.

Rajendra Singh Yadav, minister of state for Disaster Management and Relief Department, said that sudden rainfall led to a flood-like situation in some parts of the state. “The water which is normally received in 10-12 days was received continuously over 24 hours. The state government had made its preparations but after a certain level (of excess rainfall) there has been some difficulty.”

He said that the in-charge ministers have been sent to the affected districts, and they are coordinating with the local administration, rescue teams, police, etc. and that the Army is also on alert. “The ministers in-charge are holding meetings with the District Collectors (DC) and monitoring the affected areas,” Yadav said.

He said that the state doesn’t have data on how many persons have died due to the flooding or how many have been rescued and that this data is still being collected from the districts. “Rescue work is being undertaken constantly. We will have a better picture once the water recedes,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that heavy rains have not only damaged crops but several lives have also been lost. “Livestock has been destroyed and houses have collapsed. In Hadoti, 80 per cent crop of soybean, urad and rice has been destroyed. Across the state, crops like maize, jowar, sesame, cumin, moong and groundnut have also been affected by heavy rains. The state government should conduct a survey of the loss and provide immediate assistance to the affected people,” she said.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “In many districts including Baran, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Dholpur heavy rains have caused loss of life, death of animals, and damaged houses and crops as well as public properties and roads. At such a time, the state government is trying all possible help for relief and rescue.”

– with PTI inputs