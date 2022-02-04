scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 04, 2022
Must Read

Rajasthan govt ends night curfew, allows up to 250 people at weddings

In an order issued Friday, the state home department said the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am would end, starting from Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
February 4, 2022 1:09:25 pm
An empty road near Badi Chaupar, with the iconic Sargasuli tower in the background, in Jaipur in May 2021. (Express Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

The Rajasthan government has decided to end the night curfew in the state, which has been in place since the second wave of Covid-19 last year. Since December 2021, the government emphasised on stricter implementation of the night curfew in wake of the Omicron outbreak.

In an order issued Friday, the state home department said the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am would end, starting from Saturday.

The state government also increased the number of persons allowed in wedding ceremonies to 250 individuals.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The order also said a maximum of 250 people will be allowed to participate in public programmes, including political, religious and cultural events. Prior to the event, the organisers will have intimate the government.

All religious places have been allowed to open as per their timings, and devotees will be allowed to take flowers and other offerings with them.

More from Jaipur

At present, Rajasthan has a total of 59,513 active Covid-19 cases. There has been a decrease in daily cases in the last few days, as compared to last month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement