Rajasthan Municipal Election Result 2026: Live results

Bikaner: Election officials inspect (Electronic Voting Machines) EVMs kept at the counting centre at Government Polytechnic College ahead of counting of votes for the Bikaner Municipal Corporation elections, in Bikaner, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Municipal Election Result 2026: Results have started coming in from the Rajasthan urban local body elections, with the BJP taking an early lead in several major municipal corporations as counting of votes continues across the state. The results will decide the composition of Rajasthan’s urban local bodies and provide an early indication of the political mood in cities ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Counting is underway for 10,245 councillor posts across 309 urban local bodies, covering 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities. The elections were held in two phases on September 9 and 11, with voter turnout recorded at 76.42 per cent in the first phase and 70.68 per cent in the second.