Rajasthan Municipal Election Result 2026: Live results

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Rajasthan Municipal Election Result 2026: Results have started coming in from the Rajasthan urban local body elections, with the BJP taking an early lead in several major municipal corporations as counting of votes continues across the state. The results will decide the composition of Rajasthan’s urban local bodies and provide an early indication of the political mood in cities ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
Counting is underway for 10,245 councillor posts across 309 urban local bodies, covering 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities. The elections were held in two phases on September 9 and 11, with voter turnout recorded at 76.42 per cent in the first phase and 70.68 per cent in the second.
More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the civic polls, which saw campaigning by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior BJP and Congress leaders. The contest between the BJP and Congress has been closely watched as both parties seek to strengthen their position in urban Rajasthan.
This page will provide the Rajasthan Municipal Election Result 2026 ward-wise full list of winners as results are declared. The final composition of the civic bodies will also determine the election of mayors and chairpersons, scheduled for September 21, followed by deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents on September 22.
|Sr. no
|Ward
|Leading
|Runner-up
|1
|Ajmer Nagar Nigam
|BJP (Vinod Didwaniya)
|2
|Kekri Nagar Palika
|Kedar sharma
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
|39
|40
|41
|42
|43
|44
|45
|46
|47
|48
|49
|50
|51
|52
|53
|54
|55
|56
|57
|58
|59
|60
|61
|62
|63
|64
|65
|66
|67
|68
|69
|70
|71
|72
|73
|74
|75
|76
|77
|78
|79
|80
|81
|82
|83
|84
|85
|86
|87
|88
|89
|90
|91
|92
|93
|94
|95
|96
|97
|98
|99
|100
|101
|102
|103
|104
|105
|106
|107
|108
|109
|110
|111
|112
|113
|114
|115
|116
|117
|118
|119
|120
|121
|122
|123
|124
|125
|126
|127
|128
|129
|130
|131
|132
|133
|134
|135
|136
|137
|138
|139
|140
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