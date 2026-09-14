Rajasthan Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP, Congress win Jaipur wards

Counting underway for Rajasthan municipal election on Monday. (Source: PTI screengrab)

Rajasthan Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Results have started coming in from the Rajasthan urban local body elections. In Jaipur, BJP candidates Neeraj Agarwal (Ward 121) and Vijay Agarwal (Ward 31) have won, while Congress candidates Rakesh Lata (Ward 21) and Durgesh Sharma (Ward 101) have also won.

Counting of votes is underway across 10,167 wards in 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan. The 10 municipal corporations together account for 854 wards. Jaipur has the highest number of wards among the corporations and also saw the largest field of candidates, with 723 candidates contesting the elections. Counting for two municipal councils and 16 municipalities in Jaipur district is also being conducted at designated centres.

Story continues below this ad Last election: Jaipur had two municipal corporations in the 2020 election, with the Congress and BJP winning one each. The polls covered 250 wards across the Heritage and Greater corporations, with an average voter turnout of 57.5%. This time, Jaipur went to polls for 150 wards Live Updates Sep 14, 2026 09:23 AM IST Clashes, EVM glitches reported on Friday More than 61.93 lakh voters cast their ballots amid reports of minor clashes, EVM glitches and allegations of bogus voting in several areas. The Congress also alleged that a party worker in Pali died following poll-related harassment by BJP workers, while another person in Sikar was allegedly killed by a BJP candidate’s vehicle. The party has sought investigations into both incidents. Sep 14, 2026 09:22 AM IST Second phase turnout The second phase of polling ended on Friday, with 70.68% voter turnout amid reports of clashes, EVM glitches and allegations of bogus voting. Sep 14, 2026 09:05 AM IST Counting underway Counting of votes is underway across 10,167 wards in 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan. In Jaipur, the counting is being held ward-wise across 15 rooms with 150 tables, covering wards in Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jhotwara, Sanganer, Bagru, Malviya Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Hawa Mahal and Amer. Counting for two municipal councils and 16 municipalities in Jaipur district is also being conducted at designated centres.

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