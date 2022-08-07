scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Rajasthan most affected with 11 districts reporting surge in lumpy skin disease cases: Union min

The minister said the central and state governments are making serious efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in cattle and will soon be able to control it.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 7, 2022 7:35:53 am
The infected animals should be kept separate from healthy animals and the vaccination of healthy animals should be done. (File)

Out of five states affected by lumpy skin disease, Rajasthan is the most affected with 11 districts reporting a surge in such cases, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purushottam Rupala said on Saturday.

He also cautioned against drinking milk of the affected cows and said such animals should be isolated.

Rupala was here with a central team to take stock of the disease affected areas.

“Out of five affected states in the country, Rajasthan is the most affected with 11 districts reporting cases of lumpy skin disease,” he told reporters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venkaiah Naidu’s Sunday Profile: End of SessionPremium
Venkaiah Naidu’s Sunday Profile: End of Session
The Yogi modelPremium
The Yogi model
Hindu Yuva Vahini set for a makeover, seeks to shed vigilante imagePremium
Hindu Yuva Vahini set for a makeover, seeks to shed vigilante image
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Read in Explained |What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle in Gujarat, Rajasthan

The minister said the central and state governments are making serious efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in cattle and will soon be able to control it.

He said the infected animals should be kept separate from healthy animals and the vaccination of healthy animals should be done. Dedicated isolation centres should be set up for this purpose, he said.

He further said goat pox vaccine is completely effective to prevent this disease. Use a dose of 3 ml of this vaccine to the most affected area and 1 ml in the least affected and unaffected area, he said.

Rupala assured to give priority funding along with ensuring the availability of vaccines and medicines. He said the state government should start using SDRF with immediate effect and where permission is required from the Centre, the proposal should be sent soon.

Don't Miss |25,000 bovines infected by contagious lumpy skin disease, over 1,200 dead in Rajasthan

He also appreciated the initiative taken by the state government to create a separate Department of Animal Husbandry and the schemes being run for cow protection and promotion.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to donors, social workers, public representatives, personnel and all sections of the society to cooperate financially for the prevention of lumpy skin disease spreading among animals of the state.

On the instructions of the chief minister, a bank account has been opened in State Bank of India’s Jaipur Secretariat branch with account number 41180075428 and IFSC code SBIN0031031. Contributors can transfer the contribution amount to this account by cash, cheque and electronic means.

More from Jaipur

In the meeting with the Union minister, Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said availability of medicines has been ensured in the affected area and medical teams are reaching the spot and treating the ill cows.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 07:35:53 am

Most Popular

1

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

2

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

3

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

4

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines
14th Vice President

PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines

Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyling

Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyling

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

Premium
On the forgotten cinematographers who made Hindi cinema great
Chhayaankan

On the forgotten cinematographers who made Hindi cinema great

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement