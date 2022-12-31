Rajasthan MLAs set to withdraw resignations pending with Speaker

Over three months after they submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, around 90 Rajasthan Congress MLAs, most of them loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, are all set to withdraw their letters.

While there is no official word from the party, sources told The Indian Express that the MLAs have been asked to take back their resignations. “The MLAs will visit the Speaker in person and submit a letter, in a set format, stating that they are withdrawing their resignation,” a party leader said.

Angry over the Congress high command’s “unilateral” decision to opt for a new chief minister of Rajasthan — said to have been Sachin Pilot — without consulting them, nearly 90 MLAs had skipped the Congress Legislature Party meet and submitted their resignations to Joshi on September 25, which have been pending with him since. Gehlot, at that time, was in the running for the post of Congress national president.

“The resignations will be withdrawn in the days to come,” said the party leader.

The move follows three major developments: the announcement of Budget Session from January 23, a notice by Rajasthan High Court to Speaker Joshi over the pending resignations and discussions and feedback by new Congress state in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, with party leaders in Jaipur for almost three days.