Rajasthan: All ministers in Ashok Gehlot govt resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

All Rajasthan ministers have resigned ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A meeting of the Rajasthan council of ministers began at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence at 7 pm on Saturday evening, ahead of a proposed Cabinet reshuffle. The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday, PTI reported quoting sources.

Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma had offered their resignations in writing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

Earlier Saturday, Gehlot and AICC general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken as well as PCC chief Dotasra addressed a Kisan Vijay Diwas gathering. After that, Maken and Gehlot held a meeting at a hotel.

Maken arrived in Jaipur last night and told reporters about the resignation of the three ministers who desired to work for the party. While Dotasra is the PCC chief, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma are in charge of the party’s affairs in Punjab and Gujarat respectively.

The clamour for a reshuffle had been growing for several months with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s camp demanding that his supporters be accommodated in the government. Apart from Congress MLAs, independents supporting the government and MLAs who defected from the BSP to Congress also have expectations from the reshuffle.

The Pilot faction had been hoping that he would be made the Chief Minister long before the state goes for Assembly polls in late 2023. Some within his faction wanted this to happen at least two years before the poll – which is right now – to avoid a Punjab-like mess, and for Pilot to comfortably settle in and make a mark on the basis of which he can again seek votes in 2023.

Last year, Pilot had led a rebellion of 19 Congress MLAs, including himself. While the party removed Pilot as deputy CM and as the Panchayati Raj minister, his loyalist Vishvendra Singh was removed as the Tourism minister and Ramesh Meena was removed as Food and Civil Supplies Minister.

The crisis lasted beyond a month and the party high command had to step in to broker peace between the two factions. After the two shook hands in August 2020 following truce, it was expected that Pilot’s loyalists would be adjusted in Gehlot’s cabinet. However, Gehlot has been resisting expanding his cabinet till now.

