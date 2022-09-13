scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Rajasthan ministers heckled as Bainsla’s ashes immersed in Ajmer’s Puskhar lake

Bainsla (82), the architect of the Gujjar reservation agitation in Rajasthan, had died in Jaipur in March earlier this year.

Led by his son Vijay Bainsla, the ‘asthi kalash’ yatra began from Kotputli on August 17 and covered about 75 Assembly seats in 23 districts, before reaching Pushkar.

Rajasthan Ministers Ashok Chandna and Shakuntala Rawat were heckled at a programme to mark the asthi-visarjan (immersion of ashes) programme of late Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla in Ajmer on Monday.

Bainsla (82), the architect of the Gujjar reservation agitation in Rajasthan, had died in Jaipur in March earlier this year.

Led by his son Vijay Bainsla, the ‘asthi kalash’ yatra began from Kotputli on August 17 and covered about 75 Assembly seats in 23 districts, before reaching Pushkar. Thousands from Most Backward Castes (MBC), including Gujjars, had gathered for the programme, which turned out to be a show of strength by the community ahead of elections in late 2023.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP state president Satish Poonia, former minister Rajendra Rathore, and RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary were present, apart from CM’s son Vaibhav Gehlot and ministers Chandna and Rawat. Chandna, who was reading a message from CM Ashok Gehlot, was heckled by listeners who hurled footwear in the air, waved them at him and also allegedly hurled some towards the stage as well. People also raised ‘Sachin Pilot zindabad’ slogans during his address and eventually, Chandna had to stop his address midway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Later, Chanda took to Twitter saying that he witnessed something unbelievable when people clapped for Rajendra Rathore, “who was part of the cabinet that gave the orders for killing 72 martyrs” while “shoes were hurled on those whose family members went to jail” during the reservation agitation. Rawat, who spoke before Chandna, was similarly heckled by the crowd but completed her address.

More from Jaipur

Later, Bainsla’s ashes were immersed in the Pushkar lake.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:37:27 am
Next Story

Supreme Court Collegium clears names of 20 judges for HCs

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement