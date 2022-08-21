scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Rajasthan minister’s ‘superstition’ remark over karwa chauth triggers row; BJP says ‘insulted women’

"Women in China and the US are living in the world of science, but it is unfortunate that even today, women here on Karwa Chauth see through a sieve, talk about the long life of their husband. But a husband never sees a sieve for the long life of his wife," the minister said.

Govind Ram MeghwalGovind Ram Meghwal (Express Photo/File)

Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal has stirred a controversy by saying that it is unfortunate that women in India still see the moon through a sieve and pray for their husband’s long life on ‘Karwa Chauth’ while those in developed countries live in the world of science.

His remark on Saturday drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which demanded an apology from him and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take action against his colleague.

“Women in China and the US are living in the world of science, but it is unfortunate that even today, women here on Karwa Chauth see through a sieve, talk about the long life of their husband. But a husband never sees a sieve for the long life of his wife,” the minister for disaster management and relief said at the closing ceremony of ‘Digifest’ here.

“People are pushing (others) into superstition, they are making others fight in the name of religion and caste,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

Gehlot was also present at the venue.

Slamming the minister, BJP state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma has said that he should be aware that astronaut Kalpana Chawla had been to space and many Indian women were serving as pilots.

“He has insulted crores of women of the country. He should apologise and withdraw the statement. The chief minister should take action against him,” Sharma said.

The BJP leader said Indian women are known for following the traditions and they know to strike a balance between their personal and profession life.

Advertisement

However, Meghwal later told reporters that he was only promoting scientific temper and education.

More from Jaipur

“I am not against Karwa Chauth. Whoever wants to follow it may do so. I was talking about the importance of scientific temperament,” he said.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 12:12:21 pm
Next Story

Funds to be raised by Islamic foundation for construction of mosque in Ayodhya

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

4

P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say

5

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
In Taliban’s Afghanistan, girls fight back — attend secret classes, refuse to disappear

In Taliban’s Afghanistan, girls fight back — attend secret classes, refuse to disappear

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics
Sunday Eye

Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics

Premium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement