Rajasthan minister slams ‘traitors’ over losing Jaipur zila pramukh to BJP

A day after BJP wrested the Jaipur zila pramukh from the Congress despite being in a minority, minister of state for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna attacked the Sachin Pilot faction saying that they’re “sold out at the hands of BJP”.

On Monday, the BJP had wrested the Jaipur zila pramukh from the Congress despite being in a minority. The Congress turncoat who helped the BJP win, Rama Devi, is known to be close to Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash Solanki, who is an MLA from Chaksu in Jaipur.

On Tuesday, Chandna said, “Mujhe ismein BJP se koi shikwa nahi hai, lekin kuch Jaichand, jo BJP ke haath bike hue hain, lekin Congress mein reh kar BJP ka kaam kar rahe hain, ye un Jaichando ki shakal ko saaf dikhata hai, unki mansha ko saaf dikhata hai, ki wo reh toh Congress mein rahe hain, lekin kaam BJP ka kar rahe hain. (I don’t have any complaints against BJP, but some traitors, who are sold out at the hands of BJP, and are working for BJP while in Congress, this makes their faces and intentions clear; that they are in Congress but working at the behest of BJP).”

He said that a year ago — when the Gehlot government had witnessed a rebellion by Sachin Pilot, the then Deputy Chief Minister — the “party high command” and CM Ashok Gehlot had adopted a ‘forgive and forget’ policy and welcomed everyone but if even after that there is such dhokhdhadi (foul play) with the party, “then certainly the complaint will go to the top”.

Rama Devi, the new Jaipur zila pramukh, had won from Jaipur Ward No. 17 on a Congress symbol. On Monday morning, she joined the BJP in the presence of state president Satish Poonia and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, among others, and was announced as the BJP candidate for Jaipur zila pramukh. She won defeating Saroj Devi of the Congress, thanks to cross-voting by one Congress member.

The Congress had won 27 of Jaipur zila parishad’s 51 seats, against the BJP’s 24. On Monday, Rama polled 26 votes against Saroj’s 25 votes. In a veiled attack on Pilot following the development, Gehlot had said, “The same people who tried to topple the government are involved in horse-trading.”

Attacking Chandna, Viratnagar MLA Indraj Gurjar, also a Pilot loyalist, said that Congress not being able to elect a zila pramukh in Jaipur was indeed “unfortunate” but that giving it a political colour was “wrong.”

“If you are talking of Jaichand (traitors), then you should talk about Jaisalmer,” he said, asking why the Congress could not elect a zila pramukh in Jaisalmer last year despite being in majority.

Late last year, Congress had won 9 out of 17 zila parishad seats in Jaisalmer, with eight going to BJP. However, BJP managed to elect the zila pramukh after cross voting by Congress zila parishad members.