Rajasthan minister slams Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Principal Secretary

Rajasthan’s minister of state for Youth Affairs Ashok Chandna on Thursday attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Principal Secretary Kuldeep Ranka, saying that all his departments should be handed over to Ranka.

In a Tweet posted on Thursday night, Chandna said, “Manniye mukhyamantri ji mera aapsey vyaktigat anurodh hai ki mujhe is zalalat bhare mantri pad se mukt kar mere sabhi vibhagon ka charge shri Kuldeep Ranka ji ko de diya jaaye, kyukni waise bhi who hi sabhi vibhagon ke mantri hain. Dhanyawad. (Respected Chief Minister, I personally request you to free me from this humiliating post of a minister, and hand over the charge of all my departments to Kuldeep Ranka, because he is anyway the minister of all the departments. Thank you).

Chandna, the Congress MLA from Hindoli in Bundi, holds various portfolios. He is the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs (Independent Charge), Skill (Independent Charge), Employment and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), DIPR, Disaster Management and Relief, Administrative Reforms and Coordination Department, Statistics, and Policy Planning. Chandna could not be reached for comments.

Ranka is the Principal Secretary in the powerful Chief Minister’s office. Chandna joins a growing list of party MLAs who have attacked their own government in the past few weeks and months; however, Chandna is the first minister to do so.

In the past few weeks, Divya Maderna (Osian Assembly, Jodhpur), Ganesh Ghogra, (Dungarpur Assembly in Dungarpur), Rajendra Singh Bidhuri (Begun, Chittorgarh), Sanyam Lodha (Sirohi in Sirohi), among others, have questioned the Congress government or attacked the bureaucracy. Of these MLAs, Lodha is an Independent MLA but is close to CM Gehlot and is also one of his advisors.

A day after he was named in an FIR for allegedly locking up the SDM and other government officials, MLA Ghogra, who is also the Rajasthan Youth Congress president, had submitted his resignation to CM Gehlot last week. Then on Wednesday, MLA Bidhuri’s video had gone viral, where he is heard saying at a public meeting that CM Ashok Gehlot is scared that his minister will go to jail, and hence, he is not opting for a CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak case.

Among other state leaders, former MLA Dheeraj Gurjar, who is currently Chairman, Rajasthan Seeds Corporation, had said on Wednesday, “Officers never belong to any government; they belong to power and themselves. And when they join hands with the Opposition parties to save their chair, then they are digging the grave of the government. If not identified in time, any government will have to face dire consequences.”