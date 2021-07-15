Rajasthan minister blames BJP for population explosion in country

A day after Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the time has come to propose a one-child policy with the slogan, “hum do, hamare ek (we two, our one child),” another minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government blamed the BJP for the increase in population in the country.

“In 1975, Indira Gandhi ji had given the slogan of ‘hum do, hamare do’ in the entire country and started a nationwide drive. Back then leaders of this very BJP, Jan Sangh and the RSS had started movements against Indira Gandhi and said that they will not let the law of two children to be implemented and defamed Indira Gandhi. If the policy had been made at that time then population explosion wouldn’t have taken place today,” Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters on Thursday.

He added that Rajasthan already has better law than Uttar Pradesh on population with regards to restrictions on promotion and recruitment based on the number of children.

“BJP does the politics of cheating and lies. Whenever there are elections, the BJP brings up useless issues and brings laws which they won’t implement. They want to promote enmity between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians,” said Khachariyawas.

He added that if the BJP is clear in its intention and policy then it should apologise to the public and convene all party meetings in Delhi with chief ministers of states.