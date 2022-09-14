Rajasthan: Man’s nose, ear, cut off by daughter’s estranged husband, family

A 55-year-old man was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan’s Barmer district by his daughter’s estranged husband and his family, with the accused cutting off his nose and an ear, said the police on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sukhram Bishnoi, 55, was attacked at his house by more than half a dozen people on Tuesday night.

“Bishnoi, a resident of Sondi village, was attacked by the accused at his home on Tuesday night. Preliminary investigation suggests that Bishnoi’s daughter is estranged from her husband. A few years back, she had filed a case against them after which police filed a chargesheet for dowry harassment,” said assistant sub inspector Achalaram from the Sedwa police station.

Achalaram added that Bishnoi has alleged that he was attacked by his daughter’s estranged husband and relatives.

“Bishnoi’s daughter is currently living with another man. Bishnoi has said that this miffed the estranged husband and his family, which led to the attack. The accused in the case include his daughter’s estranged husband and his elder brother,” said Achalaram.

Police said that Bishnoi has been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur and no arrests have been made so far.