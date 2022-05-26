Rajasthan: Man films wife assaulting him, moves court for relief

A man from Haryana recently moved court to complain against his wife, who allegedly assaults him in order to pressurize the man to make him write his apartment in her name. The court has now asked the police to probe the matter. The man is a teacher at a government school and stays in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi in Alwar district with his family.

The teacher, Ajit Yadav, who is in his mid-forties, alleged that his wife Suman Yadav regularly assaults him. He has also submitted video clippings that purportedly show his wife assaulting him.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit said, “We got married around nine years back. My wife quarrels and assaults me over trivial matters without any reason. She beats me with whatever she can find, including home appliances such as pipes or the cricket bat of our kid. She wants the flat to be made in her name. I am a teacher and I respect women. I have never taken the law in my hands and have never retaliated. We have an eight-year-old kid and I have tolerated this only for him. But the torture has now increased. It has been going on for the past few years. My wife has burnt some of my clothes and has also ripped a few others with scissors.” Yadav also alleged that he was abused by Suman’s elder brother.

“I demand that she should be punished by the law for all the torture on me. After she hit me with a bat, I had to undergo treatment at a government hospital. When the torture didn’t stop, I submitted a complaint to the court. I had used some devices and cameras (to record the assaults) and with their help, now it is clear that she tortures me. I have submitted the evidence to the court,” said Yadav.

The videos purportedly show Suman chasing him and assaulting him at the couple’s home. Assistant sub-inspector Naresh Kumar of the Bhiwadi police station said, “Ajit Yadav resides in Bhiwadi with his family and goes to Haryana to teach at a government school. Yadav had moved the local court of the judicial magistrate saying that he is being assaulted by his wife and wants action in the matter. The court has asked us to investigate. We are investigating the matter. So far, no FIR has been lodged.”