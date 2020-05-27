Rajasthan: Man consumes pesticide in suicide attempt near Gehlot’s residence

A man attempted to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance near the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur’s Civil Lines area on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the condition of the man, identified as Chenaram Mali, who hails from Nagaur district, was stated to be stable after cops rushed him to the hospital. Mali also wrote a note, blaming police inaction in a case registered by him against men who allegedly assaulted him earlier this month for the reason behind him attempting suicide, said officials.

“The man, Chenaram Mali, a resident of Nagaur district attempted suicide by consuming pesticides. He is presently out of danger. In the note he has spoken about getting threats from some people. His claims will have to be investigated and more can be said after the probe,” said ACP (I), Jaipur, Ashok Gupta.

He added that shortly after Mali consumed pesticide, policemen who were nearby intercepted him and rushed him to the hospital. In the note purportedly written by Mali, he has said that he is a resident of Riya Badi in Nagaur district and on May 18, he was assaulted by some people and following it he registered a case in Padu Kalan police station of Nagaur district.

