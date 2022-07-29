scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Rajasthan: Man booked for raping minor daughter for two years

The minor, a class 8 student, narrated her ordeal to an Anganwadi worker in her neighbourhood in the morning who then informed the matter to the circle officer (CO).

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 29, 2022 7:45:03 am
A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Kapren police station against the 45-year-old father, CO Shankar Lal said.

A case was registered against a man on Thursday for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Rajasthan’s Bundi district over the course of nearly two years, police said.

The minor, a class 8 student, narrated her ordeal to an Anganwadi worker in her neighbourhood in the morning who then informed the matter to the circle officer (CO).

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Kapren police station against the 45-year-old father, CO Shankar Lal said.

The minor survivor alleged her father had been sexually exploiting and raping her for around two years, the CO said. She lived with her father and grandmother in the same house after death of her mother. The girl’s mother died while she was only 12 months old, he added.

More from Jaipur

The accused has not been arrested as the minor’s statement under Criminal Procedure Code section 164 is yet to be recorded, Lal said. He said she would be sent to a shelter home after her statement is recorded and medical formalities are completed.

