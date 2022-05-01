Rajasthan: Man beaten to death over land dispute with nephew, say police

A man from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district was allegedly beaten to death by his nephew and others over a land dispute on April 28, the police said.

According to the police, the victim, Hem Singh, was attacked near his house by the assailants who beat him up with rods and sprinkled chilli powder in his eyes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The police said that they have detained one accused.

“Hem Singh and his nephew Yogendra Singh had a long-running dispute over the division of a piece of land. The two parties filed cases in 2020 over the same dispute,” said Naval Garh circle officer Satpal Singh Shekhawat.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed based on the complaint of Hem’s relatives, the accused had planned the murder and were waiting for him to return home, equipped with rods, chilli powder, petrol and matchboxes.

“After Hem got down from his car and went inside his house, Yogendra Singh, Jitendra and Padam came from behind and sprinkled chilli powder in his and his driver’s eyes. They hit Hem on his legs, hands, chest and head with rods which led to his bones being crushed…” says the FIR, adding that the driver was also injured in the assault.

Hem was referred to a hospital in Sikar and thereafter to Jaipur, where he passed away while undergoing treatment, said the FIR.

The FIR names Jitendra Kumawat, Narendra Singh and Padam Singh, apart from Yogendra Singh, as the accused.

The FIR has been registered under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (murder) 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indan Penal Code (IPC).

“We have detained one person who is being questioned. Further investigation is being conducted in the case,” said circle officer Shekhawat.