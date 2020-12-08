Rajasthan man allegedly kills wife with scissors, opens door to cops in bloodstained clothes

Prima facie it appears Singh killed his wife over a dispute in a fit of rage.

A Jodhpur man allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a pair of scissors on Sunday and informed the police control room about the crime, said officials. When the police arrived, the man opened the door in bloodstained clothes.

“On Sunday night, the police control room received a call from Vikram Singh, 35, who said he had killed his wife. When our police team reached their house, the door was closed. Upon knocking Singh opened the door to us. His clothes were bloodstained while the body of his wife was lying in the room. Preliminary investigation suggests that Singh murdered his wife with a tailoring scisssors. His wife, Shiv Kanwar, was in the tailoring business,” said Kailash Dan, station house officer, Maha Mandir police station, Jodhpur.

He added that prima facie it appeared Singh killed his wife in a fit of rage following a dispute.

“Singh was unemployed and prima facie it seems that the couple had a dispute over it. The couple has two children. We have arrested Singh and a case has been registered against him under various sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder). Further investigation is underway in the case,” said Dan.

The SHO added that contrary to some media reports, the police did not find Singh “playing games on his mobile phone”. “It was Singh who opened the door to us in bloodstained clothes. We are not aware of him playing games on mobile at the time,” said Dan.

