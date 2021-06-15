Rajasthan: Malls, gyms to open partially, 50% dine-in allowed at restaurants

Restaurants will be permitted to allow dine-in between Monday and Saturday between 9 am and 4 pm, but only 50 per cent of the tables will be occupied at a time. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Full air-conditioned shopping malls and complexes, hotels, gyms, and tourist sites will finally be permitted to open in Rajasthan. Dine-in will also be permitted at restaurants, officials said Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, those government and private offices where the number of staff is under ten can function in full capacity, while those offices where the staff strength is ten or over, only 50 per cent of the workforce will be permitted at a time, stated the orders issued by the Home Department.

Fully air-conditioned shopping malls/complexes will be permitted to open from Monday to Saturday between 6 am and 4 pm. Restaurants too will be permitted to allow dine-in between Monday and Saturday between 9 am and 4 pm, but only 50 per cent of the tables will be occupied at a time. Home delivery will be permitted till 10 pm while take away will be permitted between Monday and Saturday from 6 am to 4 pm. Hotels too, will be permitted to open but they can only admit ‘in house’ guests for now.

Gyms and yoga centres can function from Monday to Saturday between 6 am and 4 pm, and their managers will have to ensure that there is ‘proper ventilation and Covid protocol is strictly followed’ as per the orders.

Tourist sites and memorials associated with art and culture will also be allowed to open and separate directions will be issued by the concerned department.

Intra-city buses will be permitted to ply between 5 am and 5 pm, but no standing will be permitted inside the buses. Similarly, metro services will be permitted but with no standing inside the coaches, to prevent crowding.

Weekend curfew has been relaxed further and will be in effect only between 5 pm on Saturday to 5 am Monday. The weekday curfew between 5 pm and 5 am the next day will continue for now. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes will continue to remain shut for now.