Protesters torch bus in Rajasthan’s Kota after criminal’s murder

A day after a man with a criminal record was killed in what is being perceived as personal enmity in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, some people from his village protested in neighbouring Kota district and also set fire to a bus Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, Deva Gurjar, who was in his mid-thirties, was murdered in Rawatbhata in Chittorgarh on Monday evening. “Gurjar was a resident of Kota district and is a history-sheeter of the Rawatbhata police station in Chittorgarh. There are around 15 cases registered against him for offences including assault, loot, land grabbing and Arms Act. Yesterday, he had come to a hair cutting saloon when some people attacked him. The assailants were armed with weapons including rods and sticks,” Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP) Preeti Jain told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Jain added that Gurjar died on the way to the hospital. “We have unconfirmed reports of firing too but it can be ascertained after the postmortem whether Gurjar was shot. We have registered an FIR (First Information Report) and a few people have been detained. It appears that personal enmity was the reason behind the murder,” said Jain.

Kota police said that a group of youngsters protested in Borabas, Gurjar’s village in the neighbouring Kota district. “The village Borabas is situated on the Kota-Rawatbhata road. After Gurjar’s death, some locals with a large number of youngsters set fire to a Rajasthan Roadways bus, jammed the road and also broke the glasses of another bus,” said Kota City additional SP Rajesh Kumar Meel.

Circle officer Sanjay Singh said that the body of Gurjar is being sent to his village and the situation was under control after the protests in the morning.