Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Rajasthan: Kanhaiya Lal case | Witness critical, CM asks officials to ensure best treatment

On Monday, Gehlot spoke to Udaipur district collector and health officials about Sharma’s health and treatment. D P Singh, Principal and Controller of RNT Medical College, Udaipur, told The Indian Express that a dedicated team of doctors was monitoring his health.

The two accused were arrested, and the case was being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to ensure “best treatment” to Rajkumar Sharma, assistant of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death in June this year.

On June 28, two cleaver-wielding men, Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, killed Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor, at his shop in Udaipur, allegedly over a post shared by Teli in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Sharma had allegedly made comments against the Prophet during a live television debate.

Kanhaiya had two assistants, Rajkumar Sharma and Ishwar Gaur. As per the FIR filed by Kanhaiya’s son, Yash Teli, 20, who reached the shop sometime after the murder, Sharma told him: “The two started attacking Kanhaiya, while saying ‘you have written against our Prophet, you have no right to live’.”

As of Monday, Rajkumar is suffering from a brain haemorrhage and is critical, a statement from the CM’s office stated. The CM directed the officials to make full arrangements for Sharma’s treatment, and if required, shift him to some other place, the statement said.

