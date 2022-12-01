In Rajasthan, JP Nadda launches ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’, slams Ashok Gehlot for ‘putting brakes’ on development

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has left no stone unturned to stop the development of the state and urged the public to vote for the BJP in the next Assembly elections for a “double engine” government.

“I tell you repeatedly that you need to think of double engine (government). You have felt that ever since the engine in Delhi was removed, the development in Rajasthan has gone down. It is not us who are responsible for it; it has gone down because of Gehlot sahab who has thought less of Rajasthan and development, but is more concerned about himself, his party and his leaders and masters,” said Nadda in Jaipur on Thursday.

In Political Pulse | Truce once more for Gehlot, Pilot after Congress high command steps in, with another warning

Nadda addressed a meeting of BJP workers in Jaipur and flagged off the saffron party’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra, which aims to reach all the 200 Assembly constituencies in the state.

“I congratulate all of you at the launch of this Jan Aakrosh Yatra that you will succeed and through this yatra, you will reach out to the public of Rajasthan, will introspect and solve their problems. I have been told that 200 chariots will go to 200 Assembly constituencies, of which I have been fortunate to flag off 51 chariots today,” he said.

Nadda said that the yatra will reach out to around 2 crore people and will hold around 20,000 chaupals across the state.

“One can know the intention and fate of leaders from small things. If a leader changes the name of Bhamashah Yojana to Jan Aadhar Yojana, it is said that it’s the same book but with a different cover. Nothing comes out of it, but one knows the aukaat (status) of the leader and how light his thinking is. If Bhamashah Swasthya Yojana is changed to Chiranjeevi Yojana…what did you think, that you will become chiranjeevi (immortal)? There was the Annapurna Rasoi, they felt that as long as it was not changed to Indira Rasoi, they would not be able to show their loyalty towards the Congress party,” said Nadda, targeting the Congress over changing the names of government schemes.

Nadda accused the Gehlot government of shutting down schemes such as the Grameen Gaurav Path Yojana and the Jal Swavlamban Yojana, adding that CM Gehlot is putting hurdles in the way of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Advertisement

The BJP president also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully vaccinating the Indian population in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and also for sending vaccines to other countries.

“Not even one Congress leader tweeted after getting vaccine shots. They took the doses in secrecy and misguided the people,” said Nadda.

“Our economy is moving ahead at the fastest rate in the world. When China is tumbling, when America is not able to stand properly after corona, when the financial situation in Europe is not right, India is moving ahead and now, India has become the fifth economy after putting Britain—who ruled upon us—behind,” Nadda added.

Advertisement

Nadda said that the central government has worked hard for the development of Rajasthan while the Gehlot government has left no stone unturned to stall development work in the state.

“The central government has not left any stone unturned in the development of Rajasthan, and the state government during the time of Gehlot has left no stone unturned to stop development and put a brake on it,” said Nadda.

Nadda slammed Congress over its promises of farm loan waiver, communal incidents in the state, and farmers not getting MSP for their produce.

“Rajasthan is number one in corruption, rates of petrol-diesel, unemployment, crimes against women and Dalits, cybercrime and in electricity rates. This is the record of Rajasthan. Do you want such a record? Twice the central government has reduced the prices of VAT (on) diesel and our state governments have also decreased. But Rajasthan sheds crocodile tears at Gujarat, Gehlot sahab goes to speak there but he sells the costliest diesel petrol here,” said Nadda.

Nadda was accompanied by senior leaders from the Rajasthan BJP, including state BJP president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Advertisement

A year before the 2023 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Jan Aakrosh Abhiyan is being launched by the BJP before the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state completes four years on December 17.