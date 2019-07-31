Rajasthan: Investigating officer suspended after rape complainant kills self over ‘police inaction’

The investigating officer of a rape case in Rajasthan was suspended on Wednesday, two days after the victim killed herself. The woman had set herself on fire in front of a police station demanding the arrest of the accused.

According to PTI, the officer was initially removed from posting and put under awaiting posting orders (APO), DCP Vikas Sharma said on Wednesday. Now, he has been placed under suspension.

The officer had investigated the case registered by the woman on June 5. After the suicide, the case has been transferred to the CID-CB.

The woman’s suicide had been raised by the Opposition BJP in the state Assembly on Tuesday and the parliamentary affairs minister had later told reporters the police inspector will be suspended.

The victim was demanding the arrest of the accused, who is her husband’s cousin. The woman and her husband had applied for divorce.

She set herself on fire on Sunday, and succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

Under the investigation conducted by the suspended officer, the police had said the woman and the accused were in a consensual physical relationship since 2015, but she ‘was disappointed’ after the accused got engaged in April this year.

The woman, on the other hand, had claimed that despite her visiting the police station several times, the officer had refused to arrest the accused.