Independent MLA in Rajasthan runs inside park to protest against state government

An Independent MLA from Rajasthan on Friday protested against unemployment and corruption by running at Jaipur’s Central Park from morning to evening sporting black clothes.

Earlier on Thursday, Baljeet Yadav, the legislator from Behror, had announced in the Assembly that he will protest by running for 12 hours from sunrise to sunset.

His demands included action against those involved in leaking question papers and in the case of the Gurukul University in Sikar wherein the government had to withdraw a Bill from the Assembly after irregularities surfaced.

“My protest is against this system. I will run from sunrise to sunset wearing black dress. In the case of the Gurukul University of Sikar, a committee gave a false report when there was no building and infrastructure. This resulted in the government taking back the bill. The government should have arrested those people who gave the false report. In the REET issue, those who had fixed the duty of Ramkripal Meena, the accused in the REET paper leak case at the strong room of the education department, why they haven’t been arrested?,” said Yadav, in a Facebook Live on Friday before his protest.

“Why do question papers of recruitment examinations get leaked in Rajasthan? This happened in the regime of both the governments. The gang is the same. I have said that such gangs should be killed in encounters. For one murder people are hanged while this is the murder of the dreams of lakhs of people. They should also be hanged,” said Yadav.

Deputy leader of opposition and BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore also expressed his solidarity with Yadav by participating in the run.

Congress leader and PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi too tried to convince Yadav to call off his run on Friday by sitting on the tracks of the park but the MLA didn’t relent.