Monday, June 20, 2022
Rajasthan HC to mark Yoga Day for first time, invites judges for PM speech

Written by Deep Mukherjee | Jaipur |
June 20, 2022 2:11:44 pm
Rajasthan High Court

THE Rajasthan High Court has invited its sitting and former judges to the Court complex to attend a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on International Yoga Day on June 21 at 6:30 am.

Initially, the court had invited sitting and former judges, advocates and staff to participate in a yoga session from 7 am to 7:45 am to mark the day. A second circular was later issued for attending a telecast of the PM’s speech.

Bharat Bhushan Gupta, Registrar (Administration), Rajasthan High Court, said this was the first time the court would hold Yoga Day celebrations. “This is the first time that these are being held because we have received directions from the Department of Justice, Government of India,” Gupta said.

A notification issued by the High Court on June 18 states that the PM is scheduled to deliver an address from 6.40 am to 7 am from Mysuru on the occasion of Yoga Day. “Therefore, all the present and former Hon’ble Judges sitting / residing at Jodhpur, Officers of the Registry, Advocates and all other officers / officials of Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, are requested to assemble… at 6.30 A.M. sharp on Tuesday, the 21st of June,” the notification says.

Justice (retd) Panachand Jain, former judge of the Rajasthan High Court, told The Indian Express that he had never heard of judges being asked to be present for such a programme. “The notice doesn’t seem to be in good humour,” he said.

“I do not know why a constitutional court must be so excited about the PM’s speech,” a senior advocate said, on condition of anonymity.

The fact that the request coincides with summer vacation at the Rajasthan High Court has also raised eyebrows. The court reopens on June 27.

Surya Prakash Kakra, the Registrar General of the Rajasthan High Court, told The Indian Express that the invite was in the nature of other such events. “Much like other celebrations, we have invited everyone,” Kakra said.

The Chief Justice is the head of the administrative side of the High Court, which is responsible for the notification. The post has been vacant since Justice Akil Kureshi retired on March 6, with Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, the senior-most judge, currently the Acting Chief Justice. Justice S S Shinde is expected to take charge as Chief Justice this week.

