Rajasthan HC stays journalist’s arrest; police go to UP to nab him in another case

Even as the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday stayed the arrest of television journalist Aman Chopra in two cases booked over his show that allegedly implied a temple was razed in Alwar as an act of revenge for the demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, police went to Uttar Pradesh looking for him over another case, in which an arrest warrant had been issued by a local court.

The Dungarpur police said its officials went to the News18 India journalist’s home in Noida in relation to the third case but the journalist was not found there. The police also alleged the Uttar Pradesh police kept them waiting instead of cooperating with them.

“This is the second time that our team has gone to Noida to arrest Chopra. Much like the previous instance, a sub-inspector of the UP police took our team to a police station. The UP police told our team to inform them about the case, whereas our additional SP had already given them the details and the fact that a court in Dungarpur has issued an arrest warrant against Chopra,” said Dungarpur superintendent of police Sudhir Joshi.

“Our police team was kept waiting at the police station and the accused slipped away. When the team went to his home, they found it locked. Around five-six days back, when my team had gone to Noida, the same thing happened. The UP police had cordoned off the building and did not allow us in. They kept us waiting for two-three hours, by which time Chopra had left,” said Joshi.

The Opposition BJP has consistently targeted the ruling Congress government over last month’s temple demolition during an anti-encroachment drive. The Congress, for its part, has said the municipal council controlled by the BJP had passed the proposal for the anti-encroachment drive.

As per Saturday’s high court order, three first information reports were registered against Chopra last month. The first FIR was registered at the Bichwada police station in Dungarpur on April 23, the second was lodged at the Sadar police station in Bundi on the same day, and the third was filed at the Kotwali police station in Alwar on April 24.

“Chopra, in his TV show, had shown false and fictitious details. He implied that the recent demolition of a temple in Alwar was done by the Rajasthan government as an act of revenge in response to the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The FIR was registered against Chopra under sections 124A (sedition), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc, and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act,” said Dilpdan Charan, station house officer of the Dungarpur Kotwali police station, who is investigating the case.

Additional advocate-general GS Rathore said that Chopra had filed a petition at the high court seeking the FIRs to be quashed.

“The petitioner claims to be a journalist working with News18 India, a news channel. The petitioner allegedly aired a discussion show named ‘Desh Jhukne Nhi Denge’. The allegation is that the discussion was also posted on the Twitter account of the petitioner, which resulted in communal disharmony and communal riots on 22.04.2022 at Alwar,” said the order passed by Justice Birendra Kumar.

After hearing the matter, the court issued a notice to the government, and the additional advocate-general said he would reply to the petition within two weeks.

“Since the subsequent FIRs for the same cause of action and their investigation are itself not sustainable/permissible, in view of the judgments of the Supreme Court, there is no question that the petitioner need not get protection from being arrested in these cases. As such, the petitioner shall not be arrested in FIR No. 372/2022, registered with police station Kotwali, Alwar, and FIR No. 200/2022 registered with police station Sadar, Bundi, till further order,” read the court.

“The court stayed the arrest of Chopra under the two FIRs registered in Bundi and Alwar districts, but it did not stay his arrest in relation to the FIR registered in Dungarpur,” said Rathore.

Superintendent of police Joshi said that since the court’s order did not mention the FIR registered in Dungarpur, the police would continue their efforts to arrest Chopra.