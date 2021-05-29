Rajasthan HC directs state to ensure availability of ration for Pakistani migrants

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday directed the state government to ensure that ration and food is available to all Pakistani migrants residing in various districts of the state. It also added that guidelines issued by the Centre do not exclude these migrants when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination.

“We deem it appropriate to direct the State Government to ensure that Ration material/Food packets be made available to all the needy Pakistani Minority Migrants residing in various districts of Rajasthan either through the Food Supplies Department/Local Bodies or NGOs/Social Institutions,” a division bench of Justices Rameshwar Vyas and Vijay Bishnoi said in its order.

During the hearing on Friday, the counsel for the state government submitted that the SOP dated May 6 issued by the Central government does not mention Pakistani minority migrants and, therefore, clarifications are being sought from the Centre regarding vaccination of Pakistani minority migrants who have not been granted citizenship till date.

The court observed that the SOP on Covid-19 vaccination of persons without prescribed identity cards issued by the Central government “in no way” excludes Pakistani migrants.

The state government submitted to the court that around 25,000 Pakistani minority migrants are at present residing in various districts of Rajasthan including around 7,500 in Jodhpur.