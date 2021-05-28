Rajasthan HC asks state, Centre to furnish details about steps taken to vaccinate Pak migrant population, availability of vaccines

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for Friday. (Express File)

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday directed the state government to apprise it on steps taken by the administration regarding Covid-19 vaccination of Pakistani hindu refugees who do not hold the prescribed identity cards and also furnish a report regarding the availability of ration to refugees residing in Jodhpur.

A division bench of Justices Vijay Bishnoi and Rameshwar Vyas passed this order on Friday while hearing a suo motu petition about grievances of Pakistani migrants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The grievances raised on behalf of the Pakistani Minority Migrants is that in the second wave of Covid-19, the State Government has imposed strict lockdown and on account of that, the Pakistani Minority Migrants staying in various camps in Jodhpur have no arrangement to fulfill their basic needs like food, water and primary medical health facility,” says the order.

“The second submission on behalf of the Pakistani Minority Migrants is this that in the absence of Aadhar Card and other documents, the eligible Pakistani Minority Migrants are deprived of COVID-19 vaccination, which is very essential for every human being,” the court order states further.

Appearing for the Central government, ASGs Mukesh Rajpurohit and Vipul Singhvi submitted that the Centre has already issued an SOP on Covid vaccination of persons without having prescribed identity cards through CoWIN on May 6 wherein a detailed procedure has been given.

“We are of the view that so far as the process of Covid-19 vaccination of the persons, who are not having prescribed identity cards, is already detailed out by the Central Government and now, it is for the State and District Administration to chalk out a plan for vaccinating the Pakistani Minority Migrants,” the court order on Thursday said after hearing all the parties.

The court order observed that non-availability of ration to the migrants is a serious issue.

“The issue regarding non-availability of ration to the minority migrants is serious one and we feel that no person residing in the State can be allowed to starve due to non-availability of food. It is the duty of the State to provide ration to every person residing in the State. So far as availability of ration to the Pakistani Minority Migrants residing in Jodhpur is concerned, no details are available on record,” the court order states.

The court directed the state government to furnish a report regarding the availability of ration to the Pakistani Minority Migrants residing in Jodhpur by Friday. It also said that the district collector, Jodhpur should personally monitor the situation and make sure that ration be made available to them immediately.

The court order stated that AAG KS Rajpurohit, who appeared on behalf of the state government, should also apprise this Court that what steps the State and District Administration have taken in pursuance of the SOP dated May 6 issued by the central government regarding vaccination of those persons who are not having the prescribed identity cards.

“The Central Government is also directed to furnish a factual report regarding the availability of vaccines to the State Government for persons who are not having prescribed identity cards by tomorrow,” the court order added.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for Friday.