‘Not under consideration’: Rajasthan govt on work-from-home proposal for female staff during periods

Weeks after Rajasthan’s Social Welfare Board recommended that female government employees be allowed to work from home during periods, the state government has said no such proposal is under consideration.

“Is it true that the government has received a proposal for providing the facility of work from home during periods for women employees in government offices? If yes, then present a copy of the proposal in the House. Is the government considering issuing an order for providing the facility of work from home during periods to the aforementioned women?” Indira Meena, Congress MLA from Bamanwas, asked during the ongoing Assembly session.

In response to the question, listed on January 31, the government acknowledged that it had received the proposal but said that it was not under consideration. “Yes, a proposal has been received for providing the facility of work from home to women employees in government offices during periods. No, providing the facility of work from home to women employees in government offices during periods is presently not under consideration,” the finance department stated in the reply.

At a meeting on January 6, the board decided to send the proposal to the government. “In many countries, special leave is sanctioned during the menstrual cycle of women. Some multinational companies are also sanctioning special leave for their women employees. At present there is no separate provision in state government employment rules for periods. It has been decided in the meeting of the board that the board will send a recommendation to the state government that after keeping in view the difficulties during the menstrual cycle, provisions be made in state employment rules to give the relaxation of work from home for women employees,” reads the record of the meeting.

Archana Sharma, chairperson of the board, said the decision to send the recommendation was taken after many organisations raised the issue.

“The Social Welfare Board had passed this proposal in our board meeting because many women organisations and NGOs had contacted us on this. As per their sentiments, we had sent a proposal to the government for consideration,” she said.