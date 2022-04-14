Collector of Rajasthan’s communal violence-hit Karauli district shifted

In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 69 IAS officers, including the district collector of Karauli, where violence took place during a Hindu procession earlier this month.

As per the transfer orders issued by the Department of Personnel on Wednesday night, Karauli collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat has been made commissioner of departmental inquiries. Ankit Kumar Singh will be the new district collector and magistrate.

Curfew was imposed in Karauli after members of two communities clashed on April 2 and several shops were burnt after stones were allegedly pelted at a bike rally on the occasion of the Hindu New Year.

In the other transfers, Veenu Gupta has been made additional chief secretary (industries) and Shikhar Agrawal will be principal secretary in the forest, environment and climate change department.

The government also made Sanwarmal Verma, Vikas Sitaramji Bhale and Jitendra Kumar Upadhyay the new divisional commissioners of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Jodhpur divisions, respectively.

The district collectors of Jalore, Pratapgarh, Alwar and Banswara have also been changed as part of the administrative reshuffle. Gaurav Goyal has been posted as the secretary to the chief minister.