Rajasthan Govt school teacher alleges harassment after minister’s FIR over Facebook Live video on REET paper leak

A government school teacher in Rajasthan has alleged he has been harassed by the government after the state police booked him under offences including those under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in relation to one of his Facebook live videos about the REET question paper leak.

The First Information Report (FIR) against Mohammed Aslam alias Aslam Chopdar, who is posted as an upper primary teacher at a government school in Mavli of the Udaipur district, was registered in a police station in the Banswara district on February 1 on the basis of the complaint of Minister for Water Resources Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya. Since then, Chopdar has been suspended from his post at the school.

“On January 31, I had a Facebook Live session on my Facebook, wherein I spoke about the REET question paper leak case. I keep raising issues related to the unemployed youth in Rajasthan. I had seen reports in the media about SOG sending teams in the Banswara district. I had also received calls from youths living in the tribal area. In my video, I didn’t name anyone but when someone commented on it and wrote the name of Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, I read out the comment,” Chopdar, 31, told The Indian Express.

He said after that he was taken to a police station in Udaipur on February 1 and later to the Anandpuri police station in the Banswara district. Anandpuri comes under the Bagidora Assembly seat, which is Malviya’s constituency.

“Thereafter, I came to know that Malviya has registered an FIR against me under offences including those under the SC/ST Act. The police took my mobile and questioned me. Following that, I was taken into preventive custody under section 151 CrPC and later released on bail on February 3. The police didn’t tell my friends and family about the case when they contacted them. I have also been suspended by the district education officer. I am being harassed and targeted by the government and Malviya,” alleged Chopdar.

Chopdar has more than 58,000 followers on his Facebook page, where the live session was conducted. On February 3, the district education officer suspended Chopdar, who joined the service in November 2021, said officials.

The FIR against Chopdar, who belongs to the Churu district, mentions he made the video with the objective of harming the reputation of the minister and also to defame the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state. The FIR mentions his name as Aslam Chopdar, the name he is registered on Facebook where the video was recorded.

The FIR quotes parts of the Facebook Live video by Chopdar, wherein he says that a cabinet minister from the tribal sub-plan (TSP) area has sold the dreams of the youth from the region and that Chopdar will make the person’s name public. The FIR adds that Chopdar claimed in the video that this person sold REET question papers for Rs. 5,50,000 in his area. Chopdar also names people who have commented and says that some have written Malviya’s name in their comments, adding they are ‘samajhdar (sensible)’.

“In the video, which was made viral by the accused, he has connected many people live with him and during the live video many people have written Mahendrasingh Malviya in comments, and the accused has supported this in the video by saying that the youth are sensible. It is clear from this that whoever has watched the video, in their eyes, my reputation has been hurt and this has harmed me a lot. Despite knowing that I am a member of the Bheel community which is a scheduled tribe community, the accused has circulated the video with the intention to insult me,” says the FIR registered on the basis of Malviya’s complaint.

The FIR states that several people called Malviya after watching the video and it has led to “mental stress” and he is being looked down within his party, amidst workers and the public.

The FIR has been registered under sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC along with sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Banswara police denied that there was political pressure in the case or that Chopdar was being targeted by the government.

“Registering an FIR is an initial step. We registered the FIR under relevant sections after the minister submitted a complaint. We had summoned him (Chopdar) and he couldn’t provide any facts to substantiate his claims. As the investigation progresses or if a chargesheet is filed, only those sections which are applicable will be kept. A number of things come under the ambit of the SC/ST Act,” said Banswara SP Rajesh Kumar Meena.

Minister Malviya denied the allegations levelled by Chopdar.

“Why would the government target him? Is he a very high profile individual? He is just a teacher. I am also the government. If such allegations are levelled at me, it is my duty to register a case so that all facts are cleared. His allegations are baseless and he doesn’t have any proof,” Malviya told The Indian Express.

Chopdar said that he will be moving the Rajasthan High Court to get the FIR quashed.

“I will be moving to the Rajasthan High Court, requesting the quashing of the FIR, which is politically motivated and has no truth in it. I didn’t take any names and simply read out what other people wrote in the comments. The other names which I took were already taken by politicians and had appeared in the media,” said Chopdar.