Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Rajasthan govt launches loan scheme for women entrepreneurs

Launched on the occasion of Women's Equality Day, under the scheme, apart from everyday necessities, easy credit will be available to women for business expansion and starting new businesses.

The Chief Minister said that in the budget 2022-23, the government had said it will establish 'Mahila Nidhi' through Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Development Council. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched ‘Mahila Nidhi’, a loan scheme for the social and economic development of women through loans.

Launched on the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, under the scheme, apart from everyday necessities, easy credit will be available to women for business expansion and starting new businesses.

The Chief Minister said that in the budget 2022-23, the government had said it will establish ‘Mahila Nidhi’ through Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Development Council.

Rajasthan is the second state in the country after Telangana, where Mahila Nidhi has been established, he added.

Gehlot said that Mahila Nidhi has been established to help women self-help groups get loans from banks, increase the income of poor and marginal women, and social and economic progress of women through skill development.

He said the scheme will facilitate crediting of loans up to Rs 40,000 within 48 hours, and above Rs 40,000 within 15 days.

Gehlot said that at present 2.70 lakh self-help groups have been formed in 33 districts of the state connecting 30 lakh families.

Also Read in Rajasthan |Allegations in Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter far from truth: Sachin Pilot

In 2022-23, 50,000 self-help groups are proposed to be formed, connecting six lakh families.

A total of 36 lakh families in the state will get benefits from Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi in a phased manner based on their needs.

Addressing a function here, Gehlot said that the government is committed to provide security to the women and girl child of the state, strengthen them from the point of view of self-defence, and make them aware about their rights and laws.

On the occasion, Gehlot gave in loan Rs 1.42 crore to the members of 386 self-help groups of six districts from Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi. He also rewarded eight women from the Rajeevika community cadre.

Gehlot claimed that Rajasthan is setting new records in the education sector, and in support of the claim, said that more girls than boys are taking admission in higher education.

During the event, an MoU was signed with Amazon for online sale of products.

The agreement was aimed at facilitating the listing of products created by over 15,000 women entrepreneurs and self-help groups on the website of the e-commerce giant.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:50:04 am
