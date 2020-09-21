Rajasthan govt imposes Section 144 in 11 district headquarters including Jaipur

Customers and vegetable vendors crowd a market in the walled city area on Sunday even after the government imposed Section 144 in Jaipur and 10 other district headquarters. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

Amidst rising cases of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC 144 in 11 district headquarters, including state capital Jaipur.

The decision was taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot late on Saturday. As per the orders, a gathering of more than five persons has been restricted at public places in district headquarters of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. The concerned district collectors were directed to issue orders in this regard.

In the meeting, it was also decided to prohibit social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural and religious functions and congregations till October 31. The orders to this effect were issued by the Home Department on Sunday.

Like earlier, the maximum number of people permitted at last rites is 20 while for weddings, the maximum number permitted will continue to be 50. For the latter, as per earlier provision, the concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate will have to be informed.

As many as 1,865 persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Sunday, while 14 persons succumbed to the disease. So far, the state has recorded 1,14,989 cases and 1,336 deaths. Currently, there are 18,184 positive cases in the state.

Gehlot on Sunday tweeted that the decision to impose section 144 “has been taken in public interest. I appeal to all to follow this. Rather than use of force, the government wants people to cooperate in maintaining this. The decision has been take in public interest in view of rising infection due to corona pandemic.’

Meanwhile, officials said state-level Covid Helpline 181 has been strengthened for better coordination in preventing and treatment of corona pandemic in the state. Besides this, a war room has been established up to the district-level, officials said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday said that a person affected with corona or their family members can get any kind of information or advice related to corona from 181. Along with this, general public can also apprise the state-level Helpline 181 with corona related problems.

Health department Principal Secretary Shri Akhil Arora who, gave necessary directions to all District Collectors, health officials, etc., on Sunday, said that people calling on Helpline 181 will be given information related to corona and problems brought to notice by the general public will be resolved. He said that the state and district level war rooms for the assistance of corona patients and their family members will function round the clock.

Sharma also said that proper arrangements have been made for treatment of corona, and that there is adequate arrangement of lifesaving equipment such as oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in all the districts.

