Rajasthan govt moves high court after lower court rejects plea for withdrawing graft cases against officials

After a Jaipur court last year rejected its plea seeking to withdraw corruption cases against three serving and former bureaucrats, the state government has appealed against the lower court order in the Rajasthan High Court.

On November 26, a court designated for the hearing of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act rejected the Rajasthan government’s plea for withdrawal of corruption cases related to an alleged land scam involving the three officials, including former IAS officer G S Sandhu, retired Rajasthan administrative service officer Nishkam Diwakar and serving state service officer Onkar Mal Saini.

Sandhu is also an advisor to the state urban development and housing department – the same department facing corruption charges – and the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) whose president is Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In its criminal revision petition filed before the Rajasthan High Court, the state government has said that the lower court order “suffers from inherent perversity and illegality because the exercise of jurisdiction under section 321 CrPC has been erroneously made by the court”.

The government petition, filed earlier this month before the Rajasthan High Court, seeks the quashing and setting aside of the lower court order dated November 26 and passing of any other order by the court in favour of the petitioners.

Additional advocate general Major RP Singh told The Indian Express that the government appeal against the lower court order will be heard on Tuesday by the Rajasthan High Court.

The government petition says that the trial court ‘failed’ to consider a closure report dated June 6, 2019, that said that no wrongful loss had been caused to the state government.

Chargesheets were filed against the three officers in 2015 and 2016 when the BJP was in power. The closure report cited in the government petition was filed in 2019 after the Congress government came into power.

Sandesh Khandelwal, counsel for the complainant Ram Sharan Singh, said that he would contest the government’s appeal in the Rajasthan High Court.

Khandelwal said that the complainant has also filed a protest petition in the lower court against a closure report on the role of UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal and government official Narayan Lal Meena in the matter.

In its November 26 order, the lower court ruled that it would not be in the public interest to allow the withdrawal of the cases against the three officials and that if the government’s application is allowed, the public will lose faith in the justice system.