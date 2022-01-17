Rajasthan government says will hand Alwar girl case probe to CBI

The Rajasthan government, under fire for its handling of an alleged rape case involving a mentally challenged girl, said on Sunday that it will hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The government, which took the decision after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a high-level meeting over the issue, said in a statement that it will soon send a recommendation to the CBI in this regard.

The development comes a day after the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Alwar Police’s statement that ruled out rape and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

“Questions would naturally be raised when government’s ministers go to inquire about the girl’s health, give an ex gratia sum of Rs 3.5 to the family, and an SIT is constituted. But before the SIT’s report was received, the police and administration took a U-turn (on rape),” BJP state president Satish Poonia said on Saturday. The BJP has also planned statewide protests over the issue on Monday and Tuesday.

Poonia on Sunday welcomed the government’s decision and termed it a “moral victory” for the BJP’s campaign.

The 15-year-old girl, who also has speech impairment, was reported missing by her family in Alwar on Tuesday, January 11. She was later found bleeding on a bridge in the city, and is currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Jaipur. Her condition is stable.

On Friday, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam had said that although the investigation is ongoing, medical reports did not indicate that the girl was raped.

On Sunday, CM Gehlot again hit out at the BJP for indulging in “malicious publicity”. “The BJP is indulging in malicious publicity for the sake of politics over the unfortunate incident… They are the least bothered about agony that the family members are going through due to such a malicious campaign. This attitude is condemnable,” he said on Twitter.

Sunday’s meeting chaired by the CM was also attended by minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav, chief secretary Niranjan Arya, additional chief secretary (home) Abhay Kumar, director general of police M L Lather and officials of the hospital where the girl is currently admitted.

The National Commission for Minorities last week took suo motu cognisance of the case and sought a report from the government by January 24.