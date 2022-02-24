Rajasthan govt gifts all MLAs latest iPhone, BJP lawmakers decide to return

With CM Ashok Gehlot giving away iPhone 13 to all 200 MLAs on Wednesday, BJP state president Satish Poonia announced that after internal discussions, it has been decided that all BJP MLAs will return the phones “considering the financial burden on the state government.”

With the BJP continuously protesting in the Assembly and outside of it over the REET leak case, the BJP, apart from the Congress government, had drawn the ire on social media for taking the latest iPhones, even as the state’s economy is still reeling from successive Covid waves.

For BJP MLAs, the criticism was aimed at sheepishly accepting the phones, even as they have been aggressively attacking the government over the last few months over various issues, especially the alleged Alwar rape case and now REET leak case.

As the photos of the phone went viral on social media, Poonia announced that “after discussions between Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and other MLAs, it has been decided that all BJP MLAs will return the iPhone given by the Congress government considering the financial burden on the state.”