Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Rajasthan govt appoints BSP-turned-Congress MLAs Wajib Ali, Sandeep Yadav to state-run bodies

All six MLAs who won the 2018 state assembly elections on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket had joined the Congress in 2019.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 9, 2022 7:28:22 am
Separate orders were issued in this regard which also said they will not get salary, allowances or pecuniary benefits. (File)

The Rajasthan government on Monday appointed BSP-turned-Congress MLAs Wajib Ali and Sandeep Yadav as chairmen of Rajasthan State Food Commission and Bhiwadi Urban Infrastructure Development Board, respectively.

Separate orders were issued in this regard which also said they will not get salary, allowances or pecuniary benefits.

Ali is Nagar (Bharatpur) MLA, while Yadav represents Tijara (Alwar) assembly constituency.

Notably, Ali had recently expressed his anguish against ministers and bureaucracy, claiming work was not being done in many departments.

Of these, Rajendra Gudha was made a minister of state in November last year, and Joginder Awana the chairman of Devnarayan Board in February this year.

At the same time, Lakhan Singh Meena and Deep Chand Khairiya were also appointed as chairman of Dang Development Board and vice president of the state Kisan Ayog, respectively.

More from Jaipur

Gudha had also recently targeted the ruling Congress in the state, and the appointment of Ali and Yadav is being seen as an exercise by the government to pacify them. Gudha said their support to the government was crucial during the political crisis in 2020, but the promises made to them have not been fulfilled by the Congress.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:28:22 am

