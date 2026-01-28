Rajasthan Governor returns honour killing Bill introduced when Congress’s Gehlot govt was in power

On the first day of the budget session in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday, the House was informed of the Governor Haribhau Bagade's message returning the Bill. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade has returned the Bill to curb honour killings which was passed during the previous Ashok Gehlot government’s 2018–23 tenure.

On the first day of the budget session in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday, the House was informed of the Governor’s message returning The Rajasthan Prohibition of Interference with the Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2019.

In its grounds, the state government said that the Bill deals with certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), both of which have now been repealed. Additionally, the government said that Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, is sufficient to deal with honour killing; as per BNS Section 103, murder is punishable by death or imprisonment for life, as well as a fine.