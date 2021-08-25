Rajasthan government takes action, suspends tehsildar

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended a tehsildar after women’s rights groups slammed him for issuing a press note, urging people to get women to voluntarily relinquish their rights on parental agricultural land.

Dilip Singh Prajapati, who was posted as the tehsildar of Digod, Kota district, was suspended with immediate effect for violating conduct rules via an order issued on Tuesday by the Registrar, Board of Revenue.

In a press note issued on August 21, Prajapati had appealed to the public to get sisters to voluntarily relinquish their rights of their parental agricultural land on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Prajapati had said that in several religions and families, it has been the tradition for generations that sisters and daughters don’t take their share from parental agricultural land and immovable assets and instead take their share from the property of in-law.

Women’s rights organisations had strongly condemned the letter and demanded the suspension of Prajapati, terming the press note as anti-women and violating the Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

Women’s and human rights groups including PUCL, NFIW, AIDWA and Mahila Jan Adhikar Samiti had said in a joint statement issued on Monday that advocates denial of equal rights to daughters and sons.

After Prajapati’s suspension, the women’s rights groups issued another joint statement, demanding that the Kota district collector issue an apology over the incident and also sought action against him. The organisations also demanded that during the training of revenue administration, staff and officials, special training about women’s rights and empowerment should be imparted.