Rajasthan: Three girls climbed overhead water tank in Maharani college demanding ATM, gym

August 9, 2022 7:44:08 am
A high drama prevailed in the state-run Maharani College in Jaipur where three girl students climbed on an overhead water tank on Monday demanding an ATM machine, a bank and open air gym in the institute besides other things.
After an assurance by the college authorities to look into their demands, the girls came down, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Yogesh Goyal said three girls climbed atop the tank with their demands. After they refused to come down, their parents were called and efforts were made to convince them.
They were demanding the opening of ATM machines, banks, open air gym in the college premises before the students union elections.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the other hand, three student leaders remained climbed on another water tank located in Rajasthan University for the last 48 hours. They have been mainly demanding to extend the date of student union elections.
However, the government has already refused to extend the date of the student union elections.
Senior police officers are trying to convince the three student leaders.
Students’ union elections in Rajasthan are to be held on August 26 and counting of votes will take place on August 27.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Piyush Goyal agrees to clear outstanding RDF: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the streets with a vow to ‘Do or Die’
Rajasthan CM writes to PM Modi seeking national monument status for Mangarh Dham
Punjab: Farmers block highway in Phagwara over cane arrears
Rajasthan govt appoints BSP-turned-Congress MLAs Wajib Ali, Sandeep Yadav to state-run bodies
Reforms need of hour, stop opposing Electricity (Amendment) Bill just for sake of opposition: BJP
Maharashtra cabinet expansion Live Updates: 18 ministers likely to be sworn in today
Migrant worker suspected of killing woman in Kerala caught in TN
Ashok Gehlot govt disrupted social audit process of exposing financial irregularities under pressure: Activists
Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022: ‘Centre has betrayed us by presenting bill in Parliament’
Kumbakonam: Ambulance briefly stopped to allow Tamil Nadu Minister’s convoy
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai