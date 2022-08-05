Rajasthan CM Gehlot seeks central assistance to fight lumpy skin disease in cattle

August 5, 2022 7:28:06 am
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the central government to provide financial and necessary assistance to save cows in the state from lumpy skin disease.
More than 4,000 bovines, mostly cows, have died due to the infection which has spread to 16 districts of the state.
“The state government is taking all possible measures to control the disease. The chief minister has appealed to the Centre to provide financial assistance to control the spread of the infection,” according to an official statement.
Gehlot has also appealed to gaushala operators, public representatives and voluntary organisations to cooperate with the state government to control and prevent the disease.
