Rajasthan gangster killing: Minor among five detained, families refuse to take bodies

A day after two persons, including gangster Raju Theth, were killed in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, the police nabbed the five accused allegedly involved in the attack.

“The accused wanted to escape to Haryana at night, but they couldn’t succeed due to the ongoing search operation. We have nabbed all the accused and two of them also sustained injuries. They opened fire at the police after which the cops retaliated,” Additional Director General (Crime) Ravi Prakash Meharda told reporters on Sunday.

Meharda said they have detained Manish Jat, Vikram Gurjar, Satish Meghwal and Jatin Kumar and one minor. Two accused hail from Haryana. They have been detained and will be arrested after due process, he added.

Meanwhile, the family members of Theth and Tarachand Kadwasra, whose car the accused took to flee, refused to take back the bodies.