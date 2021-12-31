Rajasthan: Fully vaccinated 73-year-old man dies after recovering from Omicron

A 73-year-old man, who had tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 earlier this month and had recovered from the disease, died Friday morning in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, officials said.

According to officials, the person, who was a retired nursing staff, died at the MBGH hospital in Udaipur.

“The person was brought to us on December 15 after he tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day. At the time, he had respiratory problems and pneumonia-like symptoms. He eventually tested negative on December 21. However, on December 25, after his genome sequencing report came out, we learned that he had the Omicron variant,” said Dr. RL Suman, Superintendent, MBGH government hospital.

Also Read | Omicron cases double in Rajasthan

He added that another Covid-19 test of the person was done on December 25, which had also turned out to be negative.

“The person had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Prima facie it appears that this was the first time he had Covid-19. After he tested negative twice, we shifted him to the general ward where he was given a Bipap mask, which is a non-invasive form of ventilator because of his respiratory problems,” said Dr. Suman.

Dinesh Kharadi, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Udaipur told reporters that the death appeared to be from post-Covid pneumonia with comorbidity of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

“The condition of the patient deteriorated yesterday night and, thereafter, he was kept on ventilator. Gradually his oxygen saturation decreased and he passed away this morning,” said Dr. Suman.