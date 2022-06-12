scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Must Read

Rajasthan: Four killed as car collides with tanker in Churu

The mishap occurred in Sujangarh Sadar area on Salasar highway, Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Moond said.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
June 12, 2022 2:12:44 pm
The two persons died on the spot while the two others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the SHO said.

Four persons were killed when their car collided with a chemical tanker in Churu district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The mishap occurred in Sujangarh Sadar area on Salasar highway, Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Moond said.

The two persons died on the spot while the two others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the SHO said.

More from Jaipur

The deceased were identified as Vasudev Vaishnav (23), Ankit Kumar (24), Ravidas Vaishnav (30) and Sanjay (30), he added.

Best of Express Premium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsAppPremium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsApp
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...Premium
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...
Bride and without prejudicePremium
Bride and without prejudice
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a framePremium
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a frame
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 12: Latest News
Advertisement