Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Rajasthan: Four drowned while trying to rescue boy in Ajmer

Four men who got down into a water tank to rescue a minor boy who fell into the tank died in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said.

However, the boy was rescued, they said.

He said that a 13-year-old boy fell into the water tank which had a water level of around 3 feet. To rescue him, Shaitan, Devkaran, Mahendra and Shivraj got down one after another but they fell unconscious.

More from Jaipur

They were taken out and rushed to a nearby hospital. The boy survived while the other four men died, he said.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:31:03 am
