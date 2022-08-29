Rajasthan: Four drowned while trying to rescue boy in Ajmer

Four men who got down into a water tank to rescue a minor boy who fell into the tank died in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said.

However, the boy was rescued, they said.

“Prima facie, they died due to poisonous gas in the tank. However, the exact cause of the death will be clear after post-mortem report,” Sub Inspector of Srinagar police station Ganpat Singh said.

He said that a 13-year-old boy fell into the water tank which had a water level of around 3 feet. To rescue him, Shaitan, Devkaran, Mahendra and Shivraj got down one after another but they fell unconscious.

They were taken out and rushed to a nearby hospital. The boy survived while the other four men died, he said.