scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Rajasthan: Four die in rain-related incidents, army called in Jodhpur

North Western Railway has cancelled four trains scheduled on Friday and one train on Saturday due to erosion of soil beneath tracks following the rainfall.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 29, 2022 7:31:33 am
Passengers board a bus at a flooded depot after heavy rains in Jodhpur. (PTI)

Four persons were killed in two separate rain-related incidents in Rajasthan’s Bikaner and Bundi districts in the past 24 hours while the army was called in Jodhpur to assist civic authorities in conducting relief works.

A couple and their minor son were killed in a house collapse incident in Bikaner while a station master was washed away with his car in a flooded river in Bundi on Wednesday night, police said.

Jodhpur is the worst affected district due to heavy rainfall and many areas are inundated following which the district administration sought assistance of the army to restore normalcy.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is Jodhpur MP, and Rajasthan minister of state Subhash Gargh, minister in-charge of Jodhpur, also visited the district and took stock of the situation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

A Met report said that the state has so far received 66 per cent more than the average rainfall.

North Western Railway has cancelled four trains scheduled on Friday and one train on Saturday due to erosion of soil beneath tracks following the rainfall.

Also Read |Ground Report: In Noida, rain brings power cuts and clogged drains, RWAs ring alarm bells

However, the Met department has predicted relief from heavy rainfall. The rainfall activities will reduce from July 29 to August 2.

In a rain-related incident in Bikaner, a thatched house collapsed leaving three members of a family dead, police said.

The house collapsed on Wednesday night, killing Mahaveer Kumar (40), his wife Savitri (35) and their 12-year-old son.

A station master posted in Bundi, Manish Meghwal (42), swept away with his car when he was driving across a flooded bridge over the swollen river late on Wednesday night. The body was recovered around 5-6 kilometers away on Thursday while the car is yet to be traced, police said.

With heavy rains this week and resultant overflow of the water drainage system, a number of areas in Jodhpur are inundated.

Jodhpur district administration called the army on Wednesday evening to provide assistance to civilians who have been living without basic amenities for three days.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said that the flood relief column was involved in restoring normalcy in inundated areas by pumping out stagnant water.

“Despite heavy rain, the army column quickly assessed the situation, identified low lying areas and channelised clogged water mitigating a developing unprecedented situation,” he said.

He said that the flood relief column continued working relentlessly throughout the intervening night of July 27-28.

Also Read |Heavy rain affects normal life in Jammu, schools asked to remain shut in 2 districts

“The effort became more challenging as the efficiency was restricted due to heavy downpour and thunderstorms. The situation has been brought under control by prompt and coordinated efforts of the Indian Army with civil authorities,” he said.

Union minister Shekhawat visited several areas in Jodhpur and took stock of the situation.

On the other hand, Rajasthan minister of state Subhash Garg also reached Jodhpur in the evening and held a review meeting with officials. He reviewed the situation and gave necessary direction to them.

A Met department official said in Jaipur that from July 29 to August 2, less rain activities are likely over most parts of the state.

“During this time, except the northern parts of the state, there will be rains at isolated places. Another spell is likely to start in the state from August 3-4,” the official said.

In a period of 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, highest rainfall was in Lohawat (Jodhpur) where 135 mm of raifall was recorded.

“73.1mm has been recorded in Jodhpur city. Bhopalgarh and Phalodi also recorded 66 mm of rain during this period. Apart from this, moderate rain has been recorded in other areas of Jodhpur division,” the official said.

Phulera in Jaipur recorded 9 mm, Ramgarh (Alwar) 8 mm, Sanganer (Jaipur) 6 and several other areas recorded below 6 mm rains.

More from Jaipur

On Thursday, Dholpur recorded 41 mm, Sriganganagar 33.2 mm, Alwar 21.5 mm and a few other places received below 21 mm rains, the Met department said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

4

If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

5

Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
War, in Vogue
War, in Vogue
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present
CWG 2022

Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Meet India's Fab Four, who could plot a few upsets
Chess Olympiad

Meet India's Fab Four, who could plot a few upsets

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement